Advisory Alpha LLC Has $654,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $76.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.53. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

