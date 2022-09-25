Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,627 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.8% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.
AT&T Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.41.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.