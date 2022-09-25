Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus lowered their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.08.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $4,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $675,140,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $844,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $274,300,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $4,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,140,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 648,048 shares of company stock worth $101,158,042. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRNA stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $453.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

