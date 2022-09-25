Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires Shares of 1,659 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $184,165,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after buying an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 926.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after buying an additional 192,938 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $151.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.