Transform Wealth LLC Sells 231 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

