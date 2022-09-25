NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $125.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $122.57 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.