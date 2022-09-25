Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $247.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

