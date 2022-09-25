McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 4.3 %

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.92.

NASDAQ COST opened at $466.40 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

