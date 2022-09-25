Asset Management Resources LLC Has $259,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Asset Management Resources LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $466.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.39. The company has a market capitalization of $206.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.92.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

