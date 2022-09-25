Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,024 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,592,000 after buying an additional 84,831 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $696,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $319.32 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.50 and a 200-day moving average of $362.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.