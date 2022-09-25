Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lowered by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

VTI stock opened at $184.26 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

