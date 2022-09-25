Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Lifted by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.9% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,403,800,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $468.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.00 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $520.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

