Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Purchases 5,830 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.8% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $392,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,061,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,463,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $392,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,061,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,463,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,246 shares of company stock worth $12,337,917. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.1 %

Salesforce stock opened at $147.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $147.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.79 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.