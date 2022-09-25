Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 220 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,534,890,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 108.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,575,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,267,000 after buying an additional 820,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $161.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.19 and a 200 day moving average of $169.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

