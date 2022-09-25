Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,081,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 4.1% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,835,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 670,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,526,000 after acquiring an additional 132,371 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.20 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.89 and a 12 month high of $115.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.78.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.