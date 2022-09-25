Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $112.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.26 and a 200-day moving average of $139.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a twelve month low of $111.62 and a twelve month high of $186.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

