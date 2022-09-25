Sabal Trust CO Sells 1,441 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sabal Trust CO decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises approximately 2.1% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO owned approximately 0.07% of Paychex worth $28,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 31.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,118,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

