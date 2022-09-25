Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $203.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.93 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.22.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

