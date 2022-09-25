Brown Financial Advisory Sells 205 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brown Financial Advisory trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.8% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,500 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,055 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after acquiring an additional 761,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after purchasing an additional 637,575 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $167.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

