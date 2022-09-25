Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 0.8% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 8.6 %

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $100.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $63.54 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

