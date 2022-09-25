Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Acquires 140 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.27 and its 200-day moving average is $170.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

