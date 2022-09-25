Bell Bank Makes New $383,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $60.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.48 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

