Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases Shares of 1,659 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,508,000 after acquiring an additional 154,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after acquiring an additional 31,593 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $151.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.