BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Holdings Lowered by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 720.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 915,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,644,000 after purchasing an additional 803,883 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in BCE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BCE by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.719 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.10.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

