Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.6% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 302.6% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.9% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.82 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

