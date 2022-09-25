SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 2.4% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $295.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.90. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $292.39 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

