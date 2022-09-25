Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $275.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

