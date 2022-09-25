BLB&B Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1,183.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $228.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.70 and a 200-day moving average of $253.63. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $106.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.08%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.29.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

