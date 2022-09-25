HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 30,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,522,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 126,327 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,745,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $466.40 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $528.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.39.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.92.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

