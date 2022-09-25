HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 18,353 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,353 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $143.06 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.44 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

