HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $247.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

