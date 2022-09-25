Norway Savings Bank Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.