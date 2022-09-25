Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is BLB&B Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,833,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $74,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,820 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of VEA opened at $37.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

