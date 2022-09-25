S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 711,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $317.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.97. The company has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

