Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

