Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 9,729 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.50 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.78. The company has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

