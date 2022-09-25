Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Trading Down 8.1 %

Shell Announces Dividend

Shares of Shell stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

