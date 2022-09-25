Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 2.0% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Stryker by 307.9% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 13.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE SYK opened at $206.93 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.69.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.29.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.