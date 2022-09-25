Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 3.8% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,118,000 after buying an additional 1,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after buying an additional 1,257,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,125 shares of company stock valued at $108,581,151 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.19.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $311.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

