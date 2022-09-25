Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $68.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.