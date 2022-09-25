Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after buying an additional 14,980,189 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,207,553 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $438,323,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $53.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

