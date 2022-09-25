The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,661 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $131.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.62. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

