Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after acquiring an additional 113,132 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 33,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $55.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

