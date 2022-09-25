Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $44.34 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.