Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

Cigna Price Performance

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $277.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

