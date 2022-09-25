Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 675 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,492,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after buying an additional 4,017,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

