Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,396 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after buying an additional 443,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,346,198,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ACN opened at $259.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.42. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $256.20 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

