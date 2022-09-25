McAdam LLC Boosts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 153.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $284,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 24,082.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 418,786 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.84.

Accenture Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $259.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.42. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $256.20 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.