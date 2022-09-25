Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after purchasing an additional 156,432 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.22. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $82.52 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

