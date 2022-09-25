Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,837 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 48.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.58%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

